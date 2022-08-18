Chris Brown Says His Expensive Meet and Greets Have Inspired Artists To “Give A F*ck” About Their Fans

Chris Brown has been a trending topic on social media lately for his pricey meet and greet package that goes for $1,000. Nobody knows what Chris Brown was trying to accomplish with the exuberant ticket price, but apparently they have done some good.

According to Chris Brown, his meet and greets have inspired other artists to “actually give a f*ck” about their fans.

“I’m happy that my meet and greets are starting to inspire artists to actually give a f*ck about their fans,” Brown wrote on his IG story. “I didn’t invent the wheel or meet and greets but I damn sure set the tone. Team Breezy.”

However, this was not the first time he has talked about his meet and greet packages. When his tour began, Brown also took to IG to tell artist to step their game up on how they treat their fans.

“PSA!!! When artists do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…” Brown wrote.

He added, “I have the coolest fans on the planet…I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Brown’s One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby only has a few shows left before things wrap up in Vegas on August 27.