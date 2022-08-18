Fresh off delivering a banger to Beyonce’s Renaissance in “THIQUE” and lacing The Game with some heat for Drillmatic, Hit-Boy is taking his talent to video games.

Madden NFL 23 has announced Hit-Boy as the curator for the video game’s soundtrack. The game releases this Friday and will feature a series of tracks hand-selected by the star producer.

Artists included in the game are Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, and more. Hit-Boy will also contribute 33 new beats for the in-game experience.

“Madden been one of my great loves since day one,” Hit-Boy said. “Like music, I just couldn’t escape my obsession for the game. The way it brought to life the sights and sounds and feelings of a Sunday. The unforgettable music the game gave us.”

Grammy award winning artist is in the booth#Madden23 sounds created by @Hit_Boy pic.twitter.com/DEBlWuzwQo — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 16, 2022

For this Madden cycle, Electronic Arts is honoring late Coach John Madden in various ways, including a new cover, an update on the $5 million John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education, and the dedication of a refurbished field.

Coach Madden has been synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years, and he returns to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades to celebrate his legacy for the next generation.

Three separate Madden NFL 23 covers honor different aspects of Coach Madden’s illustrious career. As a video game legend who helped develop the love of NFL football around the world, Coach is highlighted in the Madden NFL 23 All-Madden Edition, which includes artwork done by a popular artist in sports culture, Chuck Styles.

“As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it’s a full-circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art,” said Chuck Styles.

His tenure as a famed NFL broadcaster known for bringing the “BOOM” and his career as one of the most beloved and respected coaches in history are commemorated in additional essential imagery. Visit EA.com to see all of the covers.