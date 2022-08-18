Actor and entertainer Jamie Foxx is speaking out on an 6-year-old unreleased comedy flick that is now scrapped. Foxx says it’ll be hard to release his shelved comedy film that stars Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man.

According to CinemaBlend, Foxx said his directorial effort All-Star Weekend would be a tough sell due to the current state of comedy. “Man, it’s been tough, with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man. We’re trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again.”

The film stars Foxx and Jeremy Piven as two best friends who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game and follows the characters as they road trip to Los Angeles to attend the game.

Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican man, which Foxx fears wouldn’t go over well with audiences. The unreleased movie also stars Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and Eva Longoria.

