The Los Angeles Lakers are signing their star forward LeBron James to a two-year extension worth $97.1 million. Multiple reports said the deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

With $532 million in guaranteed career earnings, this epic new contract makes the 37-year-old the highest paid player in terms of salary in the league’s history, surpassing Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Congrats @KingJames on your 2 year 97.1M dollar extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA! #Klutch pic.twitter.com/FAF3JaA0zs — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) August 17, 2022

James was going to enter the final year of his current deal this upcoming season. Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports reportedly said King James had a final year deal worth $44.5M.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

LeBron joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2020.

