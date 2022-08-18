The Los Angeles Lakers are signing their star forward LeBron James to a two-year extension worth $97.1 million. Multiple reports said the deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.
With $532 million in guaranteed career earnings, this epic new contract makes the 37-year-old the highest paid player in terms of salary in the league’s history, surpassing Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.
READ MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: Bronny James Poster Dunk Sends The Internet and LeBron James Into Frenzy
James was going to enter the final year of his current deal this upcoming season. Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports reportedly said King James had a final year deal worth $44.5M.
LeBron joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2020.
Continue the conversation on social media.