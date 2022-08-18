Meek Mill On Using Shrooms: It Made Me More Smart, More Happy

Dream Chaser general Meek Mill recently went on a “shrooms” trip, in which the Philly rapper says the psychedelic plants made him more smart that he already is.

Meek spoke about the mind-opening experience on Twitter, telling fans that the mushies have forever changed his life’s perspective.

“I took some strooms it made me more smart more happy and have more love in my heart,” Meek tweeted on Monday (August 15). “I was gone cold this shit like medicine ….. micro dose vibes.”

He continued, “I don’t know if everybody brain structured for this .. but it’s some shit in these things lol.”

Meek’s co-sign of the fungi comes just months after the rapper claims that marijuana makes him depressed and let his fans know how it was affecting him.

“I smoke weed everyday and get depressed as soon as I get high … I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

Mushrooms has become a new trend over the past few years, with “micro-dosing” becoming popular, prompting businesses and artists to consider marketing their own mushroom products.

Wiz Khalifa was one of the first rappers to announce he’s launching a new psilocybin and mushroom wellness brand back in June. Called Mistercap, the brand is a collaboration between Wiz and Canadian company Red Light Holland to launch home-grown natural (non-psychedelic) mushroom kits in the U.S., Europe and Canada by the end of 2022.

Psilocybin, the hallucinogenic property in shrooms, is illegal under federal law in the U.S. and Canada except in Oregon, the District of Columbia and municipalities in California, Washington, Colorado, Michigan and Massachusetts.