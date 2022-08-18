Convicted singer R. Kelly is currently on trial in his hometown of Chicago for 13 counts of child pornography and obstruction of justice. The federal prosecutors intend to prove 55-year-old Kelly had sex with minors and then paid witnesses off to get rid of the evidence.

According to the state, Kelly has a “dark side” that he kept hidden from the world behind his fame. Prosecutors allege Kelly’s “inner circle” helped the singer cover up his abuse and went to “extraordinary lengths” to do so.

This comes nearly two months after he was given a 30-year sentence in New York City on racketeering and other sex trafficking charges. Kelly has maintained his innocence.

