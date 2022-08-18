Back up the Brinks truck to the residence of Derwin James. The Los Angeles Charger safety has become the highest-paid at that position in the NFL after agreeing to a $76.4 million deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is a four-year one and will come to an average of $19.13 million per year.

The deal now concludes a “hold in” for James and will return him to the training camp field.

James is one of the notable and dominant players on the Chargers roster, placing him alongside Joey Bosa and newcomer Khalil Mack.