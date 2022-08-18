The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the retirement of Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey number. The ceremony will occur during the March 7, 2023, game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During his seven-season run with the Lakers, Gasol aided Los Angeles in capturing back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. He was selected to the All-NBA Second Team in 2011 and to the All-NBA Third Team in 2009 and 2010 while wearing the purple and gold. He earned three of his six career NBA All-Star awards while playing for the Lakers (2009–2011).