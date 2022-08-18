Vic Mensa hit his hometown of Chicago to celebrate D’USSE Cognac’s Whispers Day Party.

During his time at the event, Mensa performed a special set and also stepped into the DJ booth for a set. The Chicago stop was the second in D’USSE’s summer Day Party series is the VIP event. The event gave attendees a full day of activities, including games, live entertainment, specialty drinks and popsicles, merchandise, and more.

Recently, Vic Mensa announced the first Black-owned and led cannabis firm in Illinois, 93 Boyz. The mission of 93 Boyz is to uplift the underserved while also boosting spirits with the state’s most potent product. This is done by reinvesting in the communities and people who have historically and disproportionately suffered from outdated laws, preconceptions, and laws regarding cannabis consumption. One of the community-based projects the brand will be working on is a collaboration with Books Before Bars. This nonprofit organization donates books to underutilized Illinois prison libraries so offenders can access potentially life-changing materials.

