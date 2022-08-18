Apple Original Films has released the original trailer for Sidney, a documentary highlighting iconic actor, director, and diplomat Sidney Poitier. The documentary is produced by Oprah Winfrey.

The documentary, which was directed by Oscar-nominated director Reginald Hudlin, premieres on September 23 in theaters and on Apple TV+. The film is in honor of Poitier’s “legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.”

Oprah will appear in the documentary, along with some of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history, including Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, and Halle Berry.

Poitier died this past January at the age of 94. During his historic career, he starred in The Blackboard Jungle (1955), The Defiant Ones (1958), A Raisin in the Sun (1961), Lilies of the Field (1963), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), and more.

You can see the trailer below.