After almost three years behind bars “Ten Toes Down” rapper Albee Al has finally been released from jail after beating his second murder charge in the past eight years.

Al was arrested on August 23, 2019 on two counts of attempted murder and illegal weapons charges in a shooting that took place in Passaic County, NJ. After a three year long legal battle, Al was acquitted of all charges, making this the second murder charge beat by the rapper in less than ten years.

See the video of his welcome home release below.

Advertisement