Artist-first music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack announced the debut of Premiere Access, a industry-leading feature that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making a unreleased projects available on Audiomack before the general release.

“Artists deserve the most powerful tools possible to build their work into financially thriving enterprises,” Audiomack VP of Product Charlie Kaplan said. “Music companies have the opportunity and obligation to enable creators to explore diverse means of monetization and help realize their work’s financial potential.”

For musicians on Audiomack, Premiere Access offers a brand-new revenue stream that goes beyond standard streaming. Now that they are signed up for the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), artists can upload their work to Audiomack, use the Premiere Access function, and choose the duration of exclusivity for their release’s backers.

Premiere Access expands on Audiomack Supporters, a feature that the platform introduced in December 2021 that lets fans directly fund the songs and albums of their favorite artists. Artists must apply for and be accepted into the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP) in order to be eligible for Supporters, or they must distribute their music to Audiomack through one of the many participating partners, such as Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem, and Vydia.

Several top-performing artists on the site, including Nigerian superproducer Pheelz, Nigerian rapper Laycon, and American vocalist Almira Zaky, helped Audiomack launch the new feature.

According to Audiomack, more than half of all independent musicians who use the Supporters function have seen a boost in their revenue of at least 30% as a result of direct fan donations. Over 25,000 artists on the platform have received direct assistance since the feature’s inception eight months ago.