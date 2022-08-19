Dr. Dre recently revealed on Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast that doctors thought he would die from his brain aneurysm that occurred in January of last year.

Dre said in the interview that doctors even let his family come up, despite COVID protocols, to say their last goodbyes to him.

“I’m at Cedars Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dre added that he didn’t know what happened to him was as serious as it was, and how doctors had to wake him up every hour or two to see if he was still alive.

“I didn’t know it was that serious, you know? Seeing my mom and my sister and everybody coming in the room. Nobody told me, I had no idea. That was crazy.”

“So I’m in the ICU for two weeks. Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests. Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that shit.. So every hour for two weeks, I had to wake up and do that. [I was] tired. As soon as they’d leave I would try to go to sleep because I knew they’d be coming back in the next hour.”

Dr. Dre was rushed to the hospital on Janruary 4, 2021 after having a brain aneurysm. The following day he took to IG to tell his fans that he was doing well and would be home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote at the time. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!”

You can watch the clip from the interview here.