An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week.


Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan “Donnie Love” Gillard during his sentencing brief last week after pleading guilty to racketeering. The 31-year-old gang leader was linked to various crimes, including the trafficking of hundreds of pounds of marijuana, attempted murder, and a fraud scheme related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caswell “Casanova” Senior, who has also plead guilty to racketeering and narcotics charges, is up for sentencing in federal court on Dec. 16. The “SO Brooklyn” rapper is facing a maximum of 60 years in prison.

