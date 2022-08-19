In MyNBA Eras, you can explore countless “what ifs,” reenact significant NBA history moments, or design brand-new league-shattering acts.

The details and modifications coming to MyNBA* in NBA® 2K23 for PlayStation® 5 (PS5TM) and Xbox Series X|S gamers were revealed by 2K today. With the help of newly introduced Eras and NBA heroes and historic teams, you have the power to alter the entire course of NBA history.

“This is a banner year for MyNBA, and our team is incredibly excited for fans of the game mode to explore the changes that have been in the making for over a decade,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts. “MyNBA Eras takes the in-depth MyNBA experience of years past and plugs it into some of the most iconic periods of the NBA, allowing players to explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in the most authentic way possible.”

Advertisement

NBA 2K23 MyNBA Presentation Kobe Era

Players have access to a time machine through MyNBA that enables them to start a new MyNBA save at a particular period in NBA history known as an Era. Players have the option of playing through single or with friends, and they can choose to either relive or redo significant scenes, including the Magic v Bird Era, The Jordan Era, the Kobe Era, and coming to The Modern Era.

You can learn more about MyNBA Eras in the latest Courtside Report.