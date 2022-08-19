Rick Ross Speaks Out on Labor Law Violations: ‘There Will Be Mistakes’

Rick Ross has come under fire after it was claimed that he and his family broke labor laws at WingStop restaurants he owns in Mississippi.

RT if you plan to be a millionaire 😈 pic.twitter.com/wQTPWnnMev — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) August 17, 2022

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Big Wings Enterprises, owned by Ross, was assessed fines totaling over $100,000 for unpaid wages and other penalties after it was discovered that the business had broken labor rules.

According to reports, employees were made to cover the costs of safety training, uniforms, background checks, and cash register shortages. That would imply that workers were being paid less than the legal minimum, which is prohibited.

With his name and business in the headlines, Rozay hit social media to take accountability.

“I want to take time to address something,” Ross said. “When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the Biggest Bawse, you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you see?

“Taking accountability is big when you the biggest, and remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me? Let’s be great.”