The Chi‘s season 5 is soon coming to a close, but the popular series has been renewed for season 6 by Showtime.

According to Deadline, the series executive produced by Lena Waithe and Common has received the green light on another season before this current one wraps up on Sept. 2.

The series boasts a 20% increase in streaming audience from last season.

The series stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, and more.