Deshaun Watson will make his official debut as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns against the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him.

According to ESPN, Watson will serve an 11-game suspension without pay and will also pay a $5 million fine. Watson will also participate in mandatory evaluations with behavioral experts. All of the rulings are a part of the agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA.

The value of Watson’s fine, along with an additional $1 million from the Browns, will support and “educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes.”

The suspension for Watson will begin on Aug. 30, which is the conclusion of training camp. Watson will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement released by the Browns. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”