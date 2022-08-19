T.I. is continuing to push the culture forward. Morris Brown College announced it has partnered with Rap super star and entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service to Morris Brown College students to celebrate the restoration of the institution.

The “Live Your Life” rapper who gave away 200 Moolah tablets to the students of his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia said, “I’m excited to partner with Moolah Wireless to be able to provide the students at Morris Brown College free tablets to support their educational endeavors. This is the first of many schools whose students will receive Moolah tablets.”

Morris Brown College was founded in 1881 but reportedly had been struggling to maintain accreditation for two decades. MBC is the first college in Georgia to be owned and operated by African Americans.

