Dallas Police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA, and ATF serve an arrest warrant on Trapboy Freddy on weapons charges Wednesday and found an unlikely guest during their search.

The police confirmed that they found a tiger cub in a cage in the residence, but said that the tiger was caged, did not escape from the zoo or roam the streets. The police called Animal Control, but released a statement saying, “Dallas Animal Services responded to the address and secured the tiger, which is currently being held in protective custody at an undisclosed location.”

Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and the possession of more than two ounces of marijuana after a traffic stop in March. It has not been confirmed as to whether or not the recent federal arrest was related to the prior arrests.

Also, it is unclear if the 30-year-old rapper will be charged for illegally having a tiger in his possession.