Key Glock has released “From Nothing,” his latest video single, via Paper Route Empire. The new video brings in some summertime ambiance from the Paper Route Empire legend. Key Glock is enjoying the sun and his opulent lifestyle as he pops bottles on a catamaran and grooves to a happy, upbeat beat.

While on his first solo European tour and being filmed in Spain, Glock combines work and pleasure. Visiting the nearby Catalonian attractions and yet finding time to visit the studio. The studio, in this instance, is actually a penthouse hotel suite.

You can see the new video below.

