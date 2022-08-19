[WATCH] Pusha T Performs “Brambleton” and “Dreamin Of The Past” for VEVO CTRL Series

[WATCH] Pusha T Performs “Brambleton” and “Dreamin Of The Past” for VEVO CTRL Series

Pusha T is back teaming with Vevo Ctrl to release two performances from his It’s Almost Dry album. King Push delivered “Dreamin’ Of The Past” and “Brambleton” for the series.

Pusha T is ready to keep Cokechella touring, announcing Phase 2 of his It’s Almost Dry Tour. The second set of dates will kick off in September, run through October, and has unannounced special guests.

For the second phase, Pusha will visit St. Louis, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Houston, Atlanta, DC, and more.

Advertisement

JUST SO YOU REMEMBER WHO YOU DEALING WITH…



ITS ALMOST DRY TOUR

PHASE 2…



TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 6/24… https://t.co/REIEd4zh6R — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 22, 2022

Earlier this summer, Tom Brady agreed with King Push and named It’s Almost Dry the Album of the Year. “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!!” Push Tweeted. “#ItsAlmostDry#DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…”