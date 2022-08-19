Young Thug Denied Bond Again Will Remain in Jail Until 2023

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams will not be leaving jail in 2022. The Atlanta Rap star was denied bond a third time by a Fulton County court on Thursday.

Young Thug, 31, has been in custody in Cobb County, north of Atlanta since he was arrested earlier this year on a 56-count indictment that includes charges of murder, robbery, witness intimidation, racketeering charges and more.

Other notable YSL rappers, Duke, Yak Gotti, PeeWee Roscoe, and Unfoonk, Thug’s brother were also named in the RICO indictment. Gunna was denied bond as well and is due back in court in 2023.

According to Yahoo News, the presiding judge said, “I have considered those arguments. And I’ve considered the proffers made by the state, I’ve considered the arguments of the defense. At this point in time, though… I am still not convinced that what you’ve argued anew, and taking into account what I have heard already… I am going to deny bond.”

Prosecutors claim Thugger is the leader of the Young Slime Life street gang aka YSL, which Thug and his defense attorneys strongly deny.

Young Thug will remain behind bars in the Cobb County Jail until his trial begins in January 2023.

