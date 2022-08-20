The legend Issa Rae was a guest on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, and during her segment called “Cap Sh!t,” she reflected on news of the HBO merger.



CThaGod asked if it was cap or fact that she was worried about the merger. Rae called cap.



“I’m not worried,” Rae said. “We will see, but I’m not worried.”



Issa Rae also stated it’s facts that she would give Regina Hall the hands in a fight, and she also did not tell Jay Ellis to hide the fact that he has a white wife.



You can see it all below.