Larry June Drops New Album ‘Spaceships on the Blade’ Featuring Syd, 2 Chainz & More

Larry June has returned with his new album, Spaceships on the Blade.

The new album features 19 G-funk-inspired beats and stellar features from Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, and Duckwrth. Wallo also joins the album to deliver an interlude.

Arriving alongside the album is the video for “Don’t Check Me,” directed by David Camarena.

Producers on the album include The Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids, and more.

You can hear the full album, including some wise words from Uncle Herm, below.