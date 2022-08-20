The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix have worked together for the first time to create this engrossing and sentimental celebration of the legendary US Olympic Men’s Basketball win in 2008.

The Redeem Team chronicles the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s pursuit for gold in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing in the wake of the previous team’s disappointing showing in Athens four years prior. Insightful interviews with athletes and coaches, including Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team raised the bar for American basketball, are featured in the documentary’s unique depiction of team development. On October 7th, the documentary film will be available worldwide on Netflix.

Jon Weinbach is the director and president of Skydance Sports, a branch of Skydance Media, and is a renowned producer, director, and writer. He previously held the positions of Executive Producer and Executive Vice-President of Mandalay Sports Media, a multimedia company that Peter Guber and Mike Tollin created in 2012. His responsibilities at MSM included executive producing The Comedy Store, producing The Last Dance, and creating nine documentaries for the Olympic Channel, an OTT platform run by the International Olympic Committee. Before joining Mandalay, Jon worked as a staff reporter at the Wall Street Journal and produced and wrote The Other Dream Team, which was nominated for a Producers Guild of America Award.

The film is Executive Produced by Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Jon Weinbach, Dwyane Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne, and Yiannis Exarchos with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron of UNINTERRUPTED.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” said Wade. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”