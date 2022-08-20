SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Expresses Interest in Playing for the Chicago Bulls Later in His Career

The ears of all Chicago Bulls fans across the world have perked. NBA Superstar, 2x league MVP, and a candidate for the best player on the planet, Giannis Antentokounmpo, has left the door open on one day playing for another franchise, specifically the Bulls.

A reporter from Fox 32 Chicago asked Antentokounmpo about joining the Bulls in the future while the star was promoting his new ambassadorship with Antidote Health.

“I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a team that won multiple championships; it’s a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game, played for. So it’s a no-brainer; everybody would love to play for Chicago.”

Now, before Bulls fans get to penciling in their championship, Antentokounmpo did reaffirm he is committed to the Bucks for the near future.

“Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it, maybe I play for Chicago,” Antetokounmpo said. “But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Antentokounmpo won’t be a free agent until 2026.

You can hear it all from Giannis and see the Bulls Talk page attempt to woo Giannis away below.

