Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records.

Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on the album. “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” and the seductive fan favorite “Slow” with J. Valentine are taking over the charts and also are included on R&B Money.

“R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music,” says Tank. “I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

In celebration of the new album, Tank hosted “The R&B Money Show,” a one-night-only event, Friday night at the renowned Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, to support the album’s release. On September 3rd in Las Vegas, he will also play at DJ D-“Club Nice’s Quarantine.”