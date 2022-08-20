Diddy recently joined Tory Lanez on IG live to talk about the state of r&b with the Canadian singer. During the chat however, Diddy started talking about what he does “in the bedroom,” and revealed that he listens to Tory Lanez music while he’s “intimate.”

“I’m on a love frequency, but you know I got a mean toxic side to me,” Diddy said to Lanez. “And n*gga, when I throw that PLAYBOY on, I can leave that bitch on muthaf*ckin’ repeat and really let it do its thing,”

“That’s what I’m listening to in the crib when I’m getting… When I’m doing my thing, you know what I’m saying, with my lady, when I’m just, mmmmmmm, when I’m in that muthaf*ckin’ vibe,” Diddy added. After that, he went on to say how he has “a good six” Tory Lanez songs on his “smashing playlist.”

“And everybody gotta stop fronting. When they get in that vibe, they know they go get some of that Tory Lanez. Tory Lanez got a good six joints on the smashing playlist.”

In other news, Diddy and Jermaine Dupri agreed to do a “non-Verzuz” hit battle

“Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more since they’re fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said while on IG live with Dupri. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”