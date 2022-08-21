One of the four suspects in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion is taking a plea deal. An attorney for Robert Allen says his client pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was 20 years old when he was gunned down outside of a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach, Florida. He had just withdrawn $50K from a bank and prosecutors say he was killed for the money.

Allen was charged in the murder, along with Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome are facing first-degree murder charges.

Allen’s lawyer says his client never had a gun and never got out of the car. He’s now pleading guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, offenses that can still carry a life sentence when a judge decides in February.

