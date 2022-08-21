Following the announcement of his Atlanta Hawks partnership, Scotty ATL unveils a brand-new album, Candler Road to Melrose. Last week the 37-year-old shared he will create through partnership custom grillz for the Hawks schedule release representing different NBA teams.

On Friday, Candler Road to Melrose released via Cool Club/ Cinq Music Group, which finds the southern emcee exploring the journey and path that led him to his highly successful grillz business on Melrose Ave.

Scotty ATL, known for his distinct drawl and vernacular, keeps it fresh while switching flows over 13 tracks with production from super producer Zaytoven, DJ Burn One, DJ Tune and more.

Candler Road to Melrose arrives as the follow up to Scotty’s trio of singles released earlier this year. “Go Twin,” “LA Care,” and “Nomo Heaux,” featuring Young Dro, all appear on the album.

For collaborations the East Atlanta native taps Curren$y and G Perico on “Spike Lee,” Sleepy Brown on “Remember Chad,” and Iamsu! on “Night Vision.” While Big K.R.I,T. joins on “Chosen & Frozen,” and Ace Hood flexes on “Congratulations.”

The successful entrepreneur and artist continues to build his craft and financial freedom with a new project and expanding his company, Grillz By Scotty.

In recognition of #BlackBusinessMonth this August, Scotty ATL spoke with the Source’s Kim SoMajor about business after COVID-19, new ventures with PUMA, The Atlanta Hawks, and much more.

When and what sparked you to start a grillz business?

I’ve always worn grillz since I was in high school. I made a name for myself in Atlanta as a rapper. One of my old friends lost his job as a dental assistant. He wanted to do grillz. At first I was just helping him and then it got more serious.

How did it serve as another option outside of your rap career?

It has allowed me to make extra income to support my dreams and provide for my family. It has also given me a bigger platform to share with the world.

How did your business adjust during the stay-at-home orders and how is it now?

I adjusted by decreasing staff and increasing my knowledge of online businesses. Now we do both in store and online. I have a store in Atlanta on Candler Rd. and another store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.

With your business, you are providing an opportunity for other people too. What has been a definitive moment for you that reaffirmed that you made the right move in starting it?

Everyday I think about that. Helping my dad move out of the projects and give him a job is the biggest.

Atlanta native and lifelong Hawks fan @ScottyATL created custom grillz for our schedule release



Behind the scenes of the whole process 🎬 https://t.co/nQQgO8Dj50 pic.twitter.com/mXNW39ac46 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 17, 2022

What’s next for Grillz By Scotty?

Major brand collaboration opportunities on the way. New designs. New moves for the culture. Maybe more locations…

How did you know that was the next move for you?

I knew it because I started making money everyday and that was my goal from the beginning.

Talk about your new grillz design and how you’re elevating your business?

I have newly designed colored grillz are out now. They’re limited edition and very unique. I’m more than a grill maker, I’m a grill designer. You haven’t seen these before.

Congratulations on your partnerships, to watch your dedication and growth in rap and business is very inspiring. What do these success-building opportunities mean to you?

My role as an influencer in this project was to capture ATL culture through my eyes. I had an amazing time and I’m so proud of myself and our company.

You can hear the new release from Scotty ATL below.

