Two decades ago today, Terrence and Gene Thorton aka Pusha T and Malice put out Lord Willin’, The Clipse’s debut album that helped them solidify their spots within honorable mention of some of the best lyricists in the game.

Produced exclusively by the Neptunes on Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak imprint, the album displayed The Clipse’s microphone prowess, which helps the squares navigate through their cocaine-flooded street slang. Along with artists like Timbaland and Magoo, Missy Elliot, and Pharrell, The Clipse was an intricate part of establishing VA as one of the East Coast’s strongholds in Hip Hop, which made room for artists like Chris Brown and Wale to add on to the legacy.

Some of the most memorable gems from the Twin Thorton’s first album include “Cot Damn” featuring their Re-Up Gang affiliates Ab-Liva and Philly’s Roscoe P. Coldchain, “When The Last Time” with their Star Trak team members Kelis and Pharrell, and the infamous “Grindin'” with remixes featuring Noreaga, and another infamous duo, Lil Wayne and Birdman.

Salute to Pusha, No Malice, Pharrell, and the rest of the Star Trak team for pushing out this timeless classic!