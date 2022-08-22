André 3000, one half of the super group OutKast is featured on a new campaign with the popular streetwear brand Supreme. Earlier this week, Supreme began rolling out a series of teasers on its social media pages with the ATLiens artist rocking the iconic Supreme box logo white t-shirt.
The promotional photo shot by Deana Lawson was unveiled just ahead of the first batch of products the NYC-based clothing line will reveal for its new Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Many believe 3 Stacks will be the next artist featured on its iconic seasonal photo tee.
Check out what André 3000 had to say onset.
Advertisement
Continue the conversation on social media.