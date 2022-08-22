DJ Khaled Says He Pinches Himself Every Time He Hears JAY-Z’s ‘GOD DID’ Feature

DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album is coming at the end of the week. Hitting up Drink Champs, Khaled spoke about what to expect on the 13th album, and continued the hype train around JAY-Z’s latest verse.

Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Khaled reveals the single makes him want to pinch himself.

“I pinch myself every time I hear it. Really, like this is a gift to the world,” DJ Khaled said. “If he put a greatest hits out, he gonna put this on there. Like it’s gonna be one of them. It feels like that. I’ma let y’all say it.”

JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different.

Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”

Also present for the session was Lenny Santiago, famed photographer and Roc Nation exec, who shared the message on his Instagram story with a bit more detail.

“I been in the studio with Jay his whole career,” Lenny S wrote. “He probably just recited 1 of the best verses ever. ever.”

Khaled also added to the hype train. “HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN! WOW,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “WOW .. #HOVDID #GODDID ALBUM COMING SOON !!!!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @kodaklens @youngguru763 !!!!!!!!!! HOV LOVE FOREVER BROTHER !!!!!!!!WOW! PLEASE SWIPE ! SO U YOU KNOW !!!!!!!!”

DJ Khaled has announced his new album, GOD DID, will arrive on Friday, August 26. The first taste of the album was the single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.