Over the weekend, Fat Joe shut down New York City for his birthday party.


Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, a prominent figure in the music business and a restaurateur, served as the event’s host and transformed the Brooklyn Chop House Times Square Rooftop into Fat Joe’s ultimate, enhanced birthday dinner party.

On hand to celebrate Fat Joe were Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Juelz Santana, Styles P, Gayle King, Angie Martinez, and Papoose.

You can see images from the night below.

AO7I0062

AO7I0124

AO7I0288

AO7I0309

AO7I0320

AO7I0343

AO7I0450

AO7I0454

AO7I0600

AO7I0667

AO7I0674

AO7I0809

AO7I0828

AO7I0886

AO7I0979

AO7I1120

AO7I1135

AO7I1196

AO7I1251

AO7I1400

AO7I1437

AO7I1698

AO7I1761

AO7I2372

AO7I2410

AO7I2501

AO7I2581

AO7I9310

AO7I9470

AO7I9533

AO7I9744

AO7I9821

AO7I9909

AO7I9914

AO7I9954

AO7I9969

AO7I9974

AO7I9979

Late last week, Fat Joe has announced a one-man standup performance on stage in New York City this fall where he will deliver never-before-heard stories based on his legendary life and achievements.

The live performance, which will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson, will feature a special introduction by Dave Chappelle. The Book of Jose, Joe’s impending biography, will serve as the basis for his stories, which will also include cameos from other celebrities. In the upcoming weeks, event and ticket information will be released.

Hip-best hop’s storyteller will share an unprecedented, first-person account of the events that changed the course of his career for good, including becoming a superstar, being abducted in Africa, and going through incarceration. The one-man performance will additionally provide a unique glimpse into the highs and lows of Joe’s difficult yet motivational life.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Fat Joe said. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next
level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Joe’s on-stage comments will be accompanied by vintage film, video interviews with his family, friends, and associates, and music from the multiplatinum discography of the Terror Squad CEO.

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all-time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.” 

The Book of Jose, which will examine how Joe overcame the drug- and violence-ravaged South Bronx of the 1980s to become one of the foremost powerhouses of his generation, was also announced for release this year by the Bronx native. The book will be available for purchase on November 15 and may be preordered at https://bit.ly/BookofJose.