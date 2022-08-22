According to several reports, artificial intelligence robot FN Meka became the very first virtual rapper on a major label after she inked a deal with Capitol Records.

The deal was signed following Meka’s continued success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet”, earning her over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok. The new deal came boasting a first single with Capitol Records titled “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and Fortnite streamer Clix.

The artificial intelligence rapper also announced it will star in a new commercial for Apple Music this week.

Ryan Ruden, Capitol Music Group’s Executive Vice President of Experiential Marketing & Business Development, told Music Business Worldwide that Meka, “meets at the intersection of music, technology and gaming culture,” and “is just a preview of what’s to come. This latest project with FN Meka and Clix, while a first of its kind, is only an evolution of Capitol Records 80-year history of innovation,” Ruden said.