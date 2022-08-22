Kodak Black is keeping his fans served, dropping off the new Closure EP. Uploaded to YouTube, the release is a quick four tracks: “I’m Off That,” “They Fear Me,” “X & O’s,” and “Some Time Away.”

“New EP OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE #CLOSURE,” Black wrote on Instagram. “Somebody Leaked It So I Just Put It Up On My Page Officially Since It’s Spreading Anyways ! I Made This Last Year In A Dark Spot & Honestly I Prolly Woulda Never Released This !”

Last week, Kodak Black said he wants the car and cash back that was seized during his most recent Florida arrest.

According to TMZ, Black is demanding the return of his $74,960 and his Dodge Durango. Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, stated the car and cash were not involved in any illegal activity and are registered to him.

Black has turned over the prescription pills and believes there is no longer a need to hold the Durango. In addition, Black stated the amount of money is a product of being a rapper, and he also has to pay for tour expenses.

Kodak Black was arrested and charged with drug trafficking a few weeks back after he was pulled over and had 31 oxycodone pills. Speaking with TMZ, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke on his release after a $75,000 bond.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Black said. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested: Reports Are Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/P5nqVxww2G — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 15, 2022

In an update to TMZ, Black’s attorney says the pulls were a prescription to help with serious pain caused by getting shot while he was at Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles.

Cohen stated Kodak Black handed proof that the pills were legally prescribed to prosecutors.