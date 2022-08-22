The first half of 2022 was dominated by Silk Sonic and their album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, as a tandem, is officially certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“WE DID IT BROTHER, LOVE YOU @BRUNOMARS!! WHAT A RIDE,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT HELPED BRING THIS PROJECT TO LIFE! INFINITE LOVE TO ALL THE FANS, THANK YOU!!!”

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/NG5GQUQHOs — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2022

Platinum mom! Love you Andy. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2022

This year, Silk Sonic took home two of the Grammys’ biggest awards: Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Silk SOnic won the awards for “Leave the Door Open.”

“I want to thank everybody that helped us with album…. Andy I couldn’t be prouder to be doing this with you, man. Thank you so much,” Bruno Mars said. “You know what? Because of you, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever so God bless you all.”