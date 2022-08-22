Kali Uchis, a Grammy-winning Colombian-American musician, is a Billboard Latin Music Awards finalist once again. Uchis is a finalist in three categories: Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Solo), Female Artist of the Year for Hot Latin Songs, and Artist of the Year for Top Latin Albums (Female). Last year, her critically praised Spanish album Sin Miedo, garnered seven nominations and won Latin Pop Album of the Year in the previous year.

The Watsco Center in Miami will host the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running ceremony for Latin music. The one-hour red carpet special “La Alfombra de los Premios Billboard” will take place before the three-hour live awards presentation, which will feature performances by prominent Latin music artists.

Uchis received Favorite Latin Song at the 2021 American Music Awards for “telepata” and was nominated for six Latin American Music Awards earlier this year. Additionally, she received a nomination for Best Msica Urbana Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for her Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

