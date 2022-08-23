Since 2020, Megan Thee Stallion has been in a battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Now she is seeking $1 million in her lawsuit against her label and asking for her freedom from 1501, saying that her latest album Traumazine fulfills her contractual obligations.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan is upping her lawsuit against 1501 to $1 million. She first filed the lawsuit in February and was only looking for non-monetary relief. Last week, Rolling Stone obtained an amended complaint where Megan and her lawyers are requesting the judge to declare her latest album Traumazine, and her October 2021 album Something For The Hotties, as albums so she can fulfill her contractual obligations with 1501 and leave the label.

Before the release of her latest album, Meg had taken to Twitter to insinuate that her latest effort would be her last on 1501.

“Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP,” she tweeted.

As for the $1 million lawsuit, Megan is alleging that 1501 has failed to pay her royalties for her music.

The amended complaint also alleges that 1501 was the source of an August 4th leak of the Traumazine album. Meg claims that the label provided a link to the album and its artwork to the label ahead of its scheduled release date. She also says that one of the songs got leaked as well, leaving her no choice but to drop the album early.

“There’s not a shred of evidence that we leaked Traumazine. I don’t even think my guys would know how to leak it. Nor can I think of a motive. We participate with Megan in the profits. Why would we want to do that? It’s coming completely out of left field,” said 1501’s lawyer Steven Zager to Rolling Stone.

The Houston-based label has refuted these claims and says that Meg’s Something For The Hotties album is not considered an album because it includes freestyles from YouTube and archival recordings. Meg’s contract with 1501 states that an album “must include at least twelve new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions.” 1501 also alleges that Megan still owes them millions for work outside of creating music including touring, endorsing, and merchandising.