The monkeypox virus is now in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.. According to data from the CDC, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, making it the final state in the country to do so. There are now over 15,000 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S. with New York leading the way with almost 3,000.

This news follows as New York reports its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. New York will start administering low-dose monkeypox vaccines to expand access to more people. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says data shows using one fifth of the current dose is just as effective for at-risk New Yorkers.

California started administering the reduced doses last week. Officials say the struggle will be getting the same amount of vaccine supply from the federal government.

The vaccine is currently limited to people who are at the highest risk in connection with the outbreak.

