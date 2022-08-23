Over the weekend, The Big 3 wrapped up its season. The championship game was won by Trilogy, becoming the first team in league history to win three championships in five years. Before the title game, the celebrities took the court, and Gillie Da Kid showed them who Damian Gillard was as he won the game MVP.

In a game featuring Rob Gronkowski, NLE Choppa, Nelly, Yahoo Sports reported Chris Haynes, and more, Gillie showed that he has game.

You can catch Gillie on the court, including the moment he won MVP, below.

Gillie getting ready to play in The Big 3 All Star Game in Atlanta 🏀 pic.twitter.com/wu80AE7yuT — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 21, 2022

Gillie hit the jumper over NLE Choppa then won player of the Big 3 Celebrity Game all while wearing a ‘Damian Gillard’ jersey 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpuNxTprec — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) August 22, 2022

Gillie Wins BIG 3 Celebrity Game MVP pic.twitter.com/NQQZ4K5E93 — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 22, 2022