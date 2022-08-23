The Kevin Durant trade saga is officially over. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports KD will remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the forthcoming season.
Charania reports Head Coach Steve Nash, owner Joe Tsai, and General Manager Sean Marks met with KD and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles to continue moving forward.
“We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks said in a statement.
Advertisement
Earlier this week, the Nets revealed that Kyrie Irving would remain with the team this season as he has worked out with teammates and has “constructive dialogue” with the organization.