SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Durant Meets with Nets and Agrees to Remain with Franchise

The Kevin Durant trade saga is officially over. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports KD will remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the forthcoming season.

Charania reports Head Coach Steve Nash, owner Joe Tsai, and General Manager Sean Marks met with KD and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles to continue moving forward.

“We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Marks said in a statement.

After June 30 trade request, Kevin Durant will stay with the Nets. https://t.co/V0rd8fSQLr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2022

Full contingent in Monday meeting that keeps Kevin Durant a Brooklyn Net: Durant, business manager Rich Kleiman, GM Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash and owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2022

Earlier this week, the Nets revealed that Kyrie Irving would remain with the team this season as he has worked out with teammates and has “constructive dialogue” with the organization.