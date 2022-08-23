After The Athletic revealed the Atlanta Hawks attempted to secure Kevin Durant’s services, the Memphis Grizzlies are now making a run at the Brooklyn sniper.

According to The Athletic, the Grizzlies are joining the Celtics, HEAT, and Raptors in pursuit of the swingman. The Grizzlies are willing to discuss a deal and have a plethora of draft picks but will not include Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane in a deal. It’s also pretty clear to assume Ja Morant is not to be asked for as well.

The Grizzlies are a rising force in the Western Conference and took the Golden State Warriors to a six-game series in the playoffs. The Grizz will take on the Warriors, Durant’s former team, on Christmas Day in a playoff rematch.

