SOURCE SPORTS: The Atlanta Hawks Sent an Offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant remains on the trading block as the Brooklyn Nets have yet to receive an offer that would make them want to part with arguably the best player on the planet.

With the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT seeming to be the likely destination, the Atlanta Hawks attempted to throw their name into the KD chase.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks attempted to pair Durant with Trae Young and new teammate Dejounte Murray. The Hawks reportedly offered a package of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, and one draft pick.

The Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/fBgZIfOyJ0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 22, 2022

Last month, Kevin Durant stood firm in his request for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. To the general public, it appears not much has changed or shaken up since.

A new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that KD will hold out of training camp.

“A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he’s not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘Ehh, I can’t see it,'” Windhorst said. “Now I can see it. That is what we’re headed toward.”

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai has heard Kevin Durant’s demand and has firmly cemented himself behind the team’s front office.

In a report on The Athletic, Shams Charania wrote Durant had a meeting with Nets owner Joseph Tsai and laid down the ultimatum of keeping him or head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. According to Charania, Durant stated he did not “have faith in the team’s direction.”

The meeting between Durant and Tsai was stated to have been “transparent and professional.”

Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me — or the GM and coach. https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC https://t.co/0lbBay2OxF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

In a tweet last Monday, Tsai cemented his support for Nash and Marks.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

In June, Kevin Durant sent ripple effects through the NBA world when he formally asked for a trade. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, KD made a direct trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was working alongside Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman to find a new home for Durant. KD named the Phoenix Suns and Miami HEAT as where he would like to play next. Now, the Suns are out of the running after inking center DeAndre Ayton to a massive deal. The HEAT is believed to still be an option, along with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.