PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” said Tiger Woods. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

More than 14 male and female professionals, including Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson, and others, are on Woods’ roster at launch*. In Exhibition, multiplayer, and Divot Derby play, players can take the tee as a pro, or in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode, they can compete against pros to go up the leaderboard and win the FedExCup. Along with the professionals, Rich Beem, Luke Elvy, and English golf broadcaster Henni Koyack return for their broadcast-style presentation and analysis.

20 authorized courses will be available when PGA TOUR 2K23 is released. The South Course at Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, among others, are recent additions. Additionally, the market-dominating Course Designer is back, giving players the chance to create their ideal courses and share them with a large online community.

Players may outfit their MyPLAYERS like Tiger by purchasing Nike Golf, TaylorMade, and Bridgestone Golf attire and equipment. MyPLAYER customisation is back. Licensed clothing alternatives from companies including Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew, and others are also offered. Players may fill their golf bags with clubs and balls from companies like Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist, and Wilson to keep them swinging with style. A three-click swing option is also offered for an additional level of customization so that players can play as they want in addition to the reintroduced analog stick swing.

While providing seasoned players with fresh challenges and chances to hone their skills, PGA TOUR 2K23 delivers new casual modes to help newcomers get into the game. With the launch of Topgolf, gamers now have a unique opportunity to simulate the well-known golf entertainment craze and compete for the greatest score. The various methods for skill development available in training mode include swing calibration, classes, chipping practice, a driving range, and a putting green.

You can learn more about PGA Tour 2K23 here and see the screenshots below.