Last week, an Atlanta man was pulled over by deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office doing random registration checks and found out that the man driving had no insurance and his driver’s license was suspended.

The deputies told the man, who said his name was Rais Sekhem, that his South Carolina-issued license was suspended before he was arrested and charged with driving on suspended license, no insurance, and suspended registration.

After being fingerprinted, the man’s prints came up under the name Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, who is wanted for the 1994 murder of 18-year-old Jafferd Tucker at Atlanta’s Oakland City Train Station, who El-Amin allegedly shot in the face.

Advertisement