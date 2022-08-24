Agon makes music that could be considered hip-hop. However, this artist is so much more than a rapper. In fact, Agon is a true storyteller. He is someone who loves to use music as a way to create a more genuine connection with people and transmit positive values to others. Recently, he released a brand new album named

“It Can’t Rain Forever”.

This fantastic studio work features 12 songs:

01 CAPTURE A MOMENT

02 LET YOUR HEART BE YOUR EYES

03 LIVE A FULL LIFE

04 LIFE IS A BOOK

05 MAKE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE

06 SHARE MY TRUTH

07 NASTY DAY

08 WILL PEACE REMAIN A MYSTERY

09 NEVER BE THE SAME

10 I LOVE THE RAIN

11 GOOD & EVIL

12 KINDNESS WILL SAVE THE WORLD



Every single track deals with a specific topic, but it is safe to say that there’s a unitary vision that binds all the songs together, especially in the way Agon wants to inspire people to move forward in life and believe in themselves even in spite of adversity. We have all been there. We have all seen many doors shut in our faces and many broken dreams. However, it is very important to keep going and avoid giving up. Agon is an advocate for positivity and openness, using his music as a force for good in the world. Unlike many other rap artists or musicians in general, Agon does not use any curse words in his songs. He certainly respects every other artist who chooses to express any way they see fit. However, he wants to make sure that his music speaks to a very broad audience and that everybody feels at home with the message behind his lyrics. Having said that, there’s something truly special about the musicianship and the production quality that drives his work.

On this album, Agon set out to showcase a lyrical slow that is most definitely on par with some of the greatest rap artists out there. Agon has a truly unique personality and every single song on “It Can’t Rain Forever” shines. The artist went to a great lens in order to write details and beautifully thought-provoking music, and every track has something special to offer in terms of meaning and sonic punch. Musically, Agon is a big fan of old-school hip-hop, awesome tipping the hats off to timeless artists such as Biggie Smalls or Tupac Shakur. However, there is also a more modern component to his formula, which prompted him to embrace contemporary influences such as Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION as well as Lil Uzi Vert, only to mention a few.



