Closing arguments are beginning in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against LA County.

On the late basketball star’s 44th birthday, attorneys for Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and co-plaintiff, Chris Chester urged the jury to award unspecified millions for emotional distress and a violation of rights for unauthorized sharing close-up images of their loved ones gruesome remains.

Vanessa cried and left the courtroom at one point, with her and Chester’s legal team saying there isn’t an amount too high that they can be awarded for what they went through, calling it “inhuman and inhumane.”

Chester’s wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton, were among the nine people killed in the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash near Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County’s acting fire chief, Anthony Marrone testified on Monday that he warned onsite fire personnel to “exercise sensitivity” with any photos that were taken at the crash site.

While Deputy Doug Johnson admitted he took 25 photos of both Kobe and Gianna’s remains and said he doesn’t regret it.

The lawsuit is seeking undisclosed damages on claims of emotional distress, violation of privacy and civil rights violations.

