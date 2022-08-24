We are just days away from the launch of DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album. With fans already digging into the first single, “Staying Alive,” Khaled has revealed the rest of the album.

GOD DID features the heavily rumored JAY-Z feature, which comes on the title track and pairs HOV with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.

GOD DID will also have a solo Drake track in “No Secret.” Additional features on the album are a pair of Future appearances, two as well from 21 Savage and roddy Ricch, one more from Lil Baby, along with support from Jadakiss, SZA, Kodak Black, Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, and more.

Advertisement

A notable highlight and the only shared production credit is on track 3, “Use This Gospel (Remix),” which features Kanye West and EMinem. The track is produced by Dr. Dre and The ICU.

The holy scripture. 📜

This is a gift to the world. 🌎

This is a gift to the fans. 🎁

This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽

GOD DID. #GODDID AUG 26th https://t.co/ox0jTey83G pic.twitter.com/ieA2dSzv2f — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 23, 2022

Hitting up Drink Champs, Khaled spoke about what to expect on the 13th album, and continued the hype train around JAY-Z’s latest verse.

“I pinch myself every time I hear it. Really, like this is a gift to the world,” DJ Khaled said. “If he put a greatest hits out, he gonna put this on there. Like it’s gonna be one of them. It feels like that. I’ma let y’all say it.”

GOD DID is available this Friday, August 26.